In their Oct. 12 Friday Opinion essay, “Want Americans to vote? Give them Election Day off.,” Adam Bonica and Michael McFaul suggested that “Columbus Day could become Election Day.”

I have a better idea.

In some state and municipal localities, Election Day is a day off from work for state and school employees. Veterans Day is a federal holiday, but it is not necessarily observed as a day off for municipal or state governments or private companies. Why not combine the two to create one formal holiday? With a day off from work at nearly all places of employment, not being able to take time off from work to vote would not be an excuse. What better tribute to veterans, in symbolic and practical terms, than exercising the precious right to vote for which so many gave their lives?

S.R. Cohen, Baltimore