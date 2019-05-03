The juxtaposition of two Metro articles on April 28 was brilliant. “William & Mary to memorialize enslaved people” described the college’s honest effort to confront its past sins of slavery by remembering those enslaved people, many by name, and to honor them in a meaningful, heartbreaking and powerful memorial on campus. This is what we should be doing throughout the country, on all ground built on the shame of the enslaved labor of human beings. It left me feeling hopeful and moved me to tears. Just above this article appeared “White nationalists interrupt author’s book talk” — a gut punch of the reality of how white supremacy flourishes still, poisoning the landscape of our nation. The two articles together presented the stark conflict that has arisen from the politics of today. We have the encouragement of white supremacy from the highest office in the country at the same time that many are making honest efforts to reconcile with the shame of enslavement on which this country was built.

Jonathan M. Metzl’s book “Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland ” is now on my must-read list, and the College of William & Mary has my respect and gratitude for taking ownership of its history.

Andrea Ingram, Laurel