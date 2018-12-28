Elizabeth Bruenig’s dispiriting Dec. 25 op-ed, “A season tinged with waiting and worry,” ended with only a glimmer of optimism. Undeniably, the child sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church is a monumental disaster reminiscent of clerical sin before the Reformation. Yet, hope remains. The truth of the Gospel message is still intact. The majority of priests, nuns and other religious personnel continues to serve the needs of the poor, the despondent, the refugees and other members of the lay community. Faithful believers await a new reformation that conforms with Christ’s teaching. To paraphrase the prophet Isaiah, the people walking in darkness hope to see a great light.

Edward J. Feroli, Rockville