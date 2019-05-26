Jockey John Velazquez falls off of Bodexpress at the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore on May 18. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Regarding Barry Svrluga’s May 19 Sports column, “Riderless horse emblematic of racetrack, sport in crisis”:

Horse racing as a mass-constituency sport has been through “the hoops” a few times before the overturned Kentucky Derby result on May 4. Whether Country House deserved to supplant Maximum Security as the rightful wearer of the roses is really moot.

The equivalent of clipped heels in a stakes race occurs daily in any major sport: for instance, Alex Smith being stomped by a rival defense player or Bryce Harper getting beaned by an opposing pitcher. So, jockey John Velazquez is uneasy about Bodexpress shifting in the starting gate of the Preakness Stakes? Rightly, he bails out as the portals clang open. A simple tuck and roll, and soon Johnny V. is back on his feet and recounting his experience five minutes later to the microphone.

More than three decades have passed since Belmont Stakes darling Swale died swiftly and inexplicably outside his stable. As shocking as that event was — and as widely discussed as that equine tragedy turned out to be — I cannot recall any universal clamor to shut down horse racing. As of this writing, Santa Anita Park is still set for this autumn’s championship Breeders’ Cup competition. It seems as though some folks are satisfied the track’s management will provide a safe environment for all concerned, particularly the horses.

J. Chris Earnshaw, Washington