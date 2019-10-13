Polish jockey Szczepan Mazur rides “Salam Al Khaled” before a flat race at the Longchamp race track in Paris. (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images)

In his Oct. 9 Wednesday Opinion essay, “The staggering toll of horse racing,” Patrick Battuello of Horseracing Wrongs made a flawed case against horse racing, calling it “a cruel pastime,” which demonizes horse racing’s veterinarians, workers, trainers, breeders and owners. This is an example of the group’s agenda to ban any domesticated animals, including food animals and pets.

Horseracing Wrongs seeks to capitalize on the horse fatalities spike at Santa Anita racetrack. No one knows why 30 horses died. Each incident was multifactorial and could have been influenced by preexisting health conditions, extraordinary amounts of winter/spring rain, the misuse of drugs or other factors.

But the industry has taken significant steps to reduce fatalities. Santa Anita has instituted changes, including a new track drainage system, prerace veterinary inspections, strict medication rules and enhanced training protocols. After the new rules took effect in March, the number of fatalities fell by 58 percent.

Thoroughbred racehorses receive the most extensive medical care of any domesticated animal, but more can be done. The industry has responded, including support for the Horseracing Integrity Act, which would reform medication use and establish a national anti-doping authority overseen by independent equine experts and the United States Anti-Doping Agency, the group governing medications for America’s Olympians.

Horse racing can become safer, but Horseracing Wrongs’ agenda does nothing to address real-world issues affecting equine health.

Jim Gagliano, New York

The writer is president of the Jockey Club.

Shawn Smeallie, Washington

The writer is executive director of the Coalition for Horse Racing Integrity.

