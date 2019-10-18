Cost is somewhat of a misnomer because it can include all sorts of charges beyond the price of a room, including surcharges for a large group, premium liquor, extra staff, etc. Cost also means that the ongoing overhead (e.g., property taxes, utilities, staff, etc.) will be covered for the duration of the G-7 summit. Moreover, advertising is a benefit no matter how famous a business is. That a business might be well known does not mean it stops promotions. Advertising is cumulative.
Mr. Mulvaney did not know how much Doral would charge compared with other sites, but whether the cost is truly a great savings or not, a summit at Doral gives the appearance of lining the president’s pockets. And appearances matter to world leaders.
Marvin Friedlander, Burke
The writer is the retired chief
of Exempt Organizations Technical
for the Internal Revenue Service.