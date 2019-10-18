As reported in the Oct. 18 front-page article “Trump’s Doral club will host G-7 summit,” President Trump has awarded next year’s Group of Seven summit of world leaders to his Miami-area resort.

In describing the decision to hold the G-7 at Mr. Trump’s National Doral Miami resort, Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget, claimed the president would not benefit because the government would be charged at cost, Trump properties are sufficiently known so that any benefit from advertising the event would be negligible, and the charge would be half the cost of other considered sites, resulting in millions saved.

Cost is somewhat of a misnomer because it can include all sorts of charges beyond the price of a room, including surcharges for a large group, premium liquor, extra staff, etc. Cost also means that the ongoing overhead (e.g., property taxes, utilities, staff, etc.) will be covered for the duration of the G-7 summit. Moreover, advertising is a benefit no matter how famous a business is. That a business might be well known does not mean it stops promotions. Advertising is cumulative.

Mr. Mulvaney did not know how much Doral would charge compared with other sites, but whether the cost is truly a great savings or not, a summit at Doral gives the appearance of lining the president’s pockets. And appearances matter to world leaders.

Marvin Friedlander, Burke

The writer is the retired chief
of Exempt Organizations Technical
for the Internal Revenue Service.

