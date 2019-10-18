Cost is somewhat of a misnomer because it can include all sorts of charges beyond the price of a room, including surcharges for a large group, premium liquor, extra staff, etc. Cost also means that the ongoing overhead (e.g., property taxes, utilities, staff, etc.) will be covered for the duration of the G-7 summit. Moreover, advertising is a benefit no matter how famous a business is. That a business might be well known does not mean it stops promotions. Advertising is cumulative.