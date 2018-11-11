It is sad that the D.C. Council has not seen fit to prohibit the kind of activity that occurred in front of the home of Tucker Carlson. The right of our citizens to feel secure in their homes is an essential part of our democracy. Virginia has a statute (Title 18.2, Section 419) that prohibits “picketing or disturbing tranquility of home” and makes violators subject to a $500 fine for each day that they violate this law. In addition, violators can be subject to civil damages should the occupant of the home sue them in civil court.

If the so-called anti-fascists want to protest Mr. Carlson’s politics, they can certainly do so. Washington is a big city, and there are a lot of places where protesters can gather to let their feelings be known. But there is no excuse for their obvious attempt to terrorize Mr. Carlson’s family and annoy his neighbors. People who do that kind of thing should be arrested and prosecuted. It’s unfortunate that current D.C. law does not permit the authorities to do that.

Jim Morris, Lovettsville

Erik Wemple, in his Nov. 9 blog excerpt, “Stop threatening Carlson” [op-ed], correctly castigated those who appeared to threaten Tucker Carlson and his family outside their home.

In that context, Mr. Wemple would have also done well to remind us that President Trump, at his rallies, regularly motivates his crowd to “lock her up” when he refers to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as motivates his audience to threaten the news media and cause physical harm to those who don’t support him by saying he’ll be happy to pay their legal bills.

It is ironic that some critics who can’t stand Mr. Trump have begun to use his tactics of intimidation. They are both out of line, but I never thought I’d have to call out a U.S. president for physically threatening those he doesn’t like. Sad.

Herb Magidson, Annapolis

It was refreshing to see the Nov. 9 article “ ‘We know where you sleep’: Protesters gather at Tucker Carlson’s house,” about the “doxing” of Tucker Carlson — the revealing of his personal information on the Internet. Although running the article on the bottom of Page A12 and quoting a kind of left-handed admonition to the doxers by one of your most vicious detractors of Mr. Carlson didn’t do much to emphasize how wrong and inappropriate that practice is.

Left-wing leaders should have reached out to these folks to demand, in no uncertain terms, that the practice be stopped. There are reporters and newscasters on the left and the right who could be the victims of this behavior.

It matters not if doxers lean right or left; their actions are immoral and indecent, and they tarnish the values and beliefs we as Americans espouse. Leaders of both factions need to step up and stamp out those actions.

Mike Jorgensen, Gettysburg, Pa.