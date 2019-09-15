Given the president’s obvious humanitarian concern for the homeless, I suggest he consider offering them accommodation at his various Trump properties [“Homeless camps a new focus for Trump,” front page, Sept. 11]. Not only would this help to promote civic hygiene in otherwise “rodent infested” cities, but also it would alleviate the vacancy problem that seems to plague several of Mr. Trump’s facilities. The formerly homeless probably wouldn’t mind the bedbug problem if they could get room service.

John Williams, Fairfax Station

