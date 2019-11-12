Sharon Bulova, the outgoing chairman of the Fairfax County Board, in her Nov. 10 Local Opinions essay, “A common goal on affordable housing,” argued for more government spending for affordable housing in Fairfax, but she failed to acknowledge her shameful role over 20 years on the board in keeping Fairfax housing assistance to almost nothing.

Ms. Bulova praised current Fairfax County affordable housing spending, but in fiscal 2020, it amounts to only $18 million in a county of more than 1.1 million people; 30 percent of the county’s 400,000 renters face a high rental-cost burden (spending 30 percent or more of income for rent). Arlington County, by contrast, spends more than $40 million of its own tax dollars for housing assistance for a population of about 220,000 with a similar 30 percent of its renters with a rental-cost burden. Ms. Bulova voted to cut housing assistance for 20 years and, now, as she prepares to leave office, proclaims her commitment to housing assistance. It’s a little late, Ms. Bulova, and hypocritical. To match on a per capita basis Arlington’s affordable housing spending (which meets only half of Arlington’s goal), Fairfax County should be spending close to $200 million a year for housing assistance for renters. The new Fairfax County Board of Supervisors (most of whom are Democrats) should approve the $200 million in county funds for housing assistance for low-income renters.

Goals without public funds are just propaganda.

John Reeder, Arlington

The writer is chairman of the Arlington Green Party and longtime advocate for affordable housing.

