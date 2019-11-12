Ms. Bulova praised current Fairfax County affordable housing spending, but in fiscal 2020, it amounts to only $18 million in a county of more than 1.1 million people; 30 percent of the county’s 400,000 renters face a high rental-cost burden (spending 30 percent or more of income for rent). Arlington County, by contrast, spends more than $40 million of its own tax dollars for housing assistance for a population of about 220,000 with a similar 30 percent of its renters with a rental-cost burden. Ms. Bulova voted to cut housing assistance for 20 years and, now, as she prepares to leave office, proclaims her commitment to housing assistance. It’s a little late, Ms. Bulova, and hypocritical. To match on a per capita basis Arlington’s affordable housing spending (which meets only half of Arlington’s goal), Fairfax County should be spending close to $200 million a year for housing assistance for renters. The new Fairfax County Board of Supervisors (most of whom are Democrats) should approve the $200 million in county funds for housing assistance for low-income renters.