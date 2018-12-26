I got an unexpected lift from the Dec. 22 Sports article “Finding a way to believe, ” about Josh Johnson, the Washington football team’s fourth quarterback of the season and newfound hope. The article described how the 32-year-old is on his 12th NFL team, hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2011 and has bounced around from tryout to tryout without success. When asked whether he was angry or bitter about all that, Mr. Johnson shook his head and smiled: “We have enough negativity in this world. Trust me, we do. What I see is people need it as an excuse to let it take over their life. But then at the end of the day you walk around miserable. You walk around not happy; you’re not enjoying this one life that you have.”

In a season and a time of great challenges and stress, I appreciate this reminder to enjoy every moment, as it’s all we have. I didn’t plan to watch that day’s game, but I’m a believer in what Mr. Johnson has to say, and I’ll certainly be rooting for him (and for all of us) to keep on enjoying this one life.

Milton J. Axley, Rockville