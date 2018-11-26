I was thankful for Jefferson Keel’s Nov. 22 op-ed, “There’s no honor in this racial slur,” reminding us that the name “Washington Redskins” is offensive and should be changed. Thanksgiving was the perfect time for this reminder.

European settlers embraced the social theory of Manifest Destiny, which gave them the God-given right in their eyes to take land and expand settlements across North America. This led to violence against the Native Americans who already lived on the land.

In these more “enlightened” times, it would be appropriate to celebrate the contributions of Native Americans, for example, in agronomy and agriculture, which helped develop our nation. And, yes, let us finally show respect for Native Americans and change the name of the Washington National Football League team to something else. The argument has been made that doing so would require a costly change of team brand and merchandise. I don’t recall the Washington Bullets having any problem changing their brand and merchandise to the Wizards.

Stephanie J. Moerman, Springfield

Jefferson Keel’s op-ed was the latest in a series of articles in The Post objecting to the name “Redskins.” The name is indeed demeaning. If the Washington Bullets could change their name to the Wizards because of social and moral considerations, Washington’s NFL team could do likewise. My suggestion: the Washington Warriors. The new name would denote the fortitude of American Indians throughout their tragic history. The team could even keep its present logo. How about it, Daniel Snyder?

Alan Rosenthal, Columbia