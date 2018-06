Regarding the June 14 front-page article “GOP continues forging itself in Trump’s image”:

If Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) really wants to have the Senate pass his proposed legislation, all he needs to do is ask his friend Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) to join him in leaving the Republican Party, declare themselves independents and caucus with the Democrats. The new majority leader, Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), would be willing to schedule a vote.

Thomas Stangl, Ashburn