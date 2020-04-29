The Internet has caused a drastic decline in first-class mail, the bread and butter of mail delivery. Competitors such as FedEx and UPS enjoy the benefits of distributing only high-margin packages without the expense of mass mailers. On the other hand, the Postal Service serves all mail categories. The novel coronavirus has hit the USPS particularly hard. Yet where would we be during this pandemic without mail?

AD

AD

Shame on Mr. Trump! I hope the Postal Service never issues a stamp in his honor.

Larry Cohen, Schwenksville, Pa.

Regarding the April 24 article “McConnell takes flak for suggesting bankruptcy for states in lieu of bailouts”:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is suddenly concerned about borrowing money from future generations to help states during the coronavirus crisis. He had no qualms about pushing nearly $3 trillion of bailouts through the Senate to help individuals, companies and even state and local governments, and all of those funds were borrowed from future generations. About $500 billion of that recent emergency legislation was enacted to help large corporations.

AD

Why did Mr. McConnell not require those companies to seek protection under bankruptcy laws? That is what those laws are designed for. Those companies were treated to a $1 trillion tax break as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, paid for with borrowed funds.

AD

Perhaps those corporations could have set aside some of their tax-cut windfall for a rainy-day fund instead of blowing it on stock buybacks. The $500 billion bailout for big companies should be rescinded and instead given to states. Corporations that need help should seek relief through bankruptcy laws.

Eric Murchison, Vienna

I’m thankful Bruce Beehler declared that “this is the time to get angry” in his April 23 op-ed, “Don’t be fooled. Nature is still under siege,” right after Earth Day.

AD

Here’s what I’m angry about. First, he didn’t mention a word about poverty as a primary driver of environmental degradations. Yes, poor people suffer the most, but only because the wealthy don’t really care. Second, he didn’t mention the 17 Sustainable Development Goals vital to preventing most threats to us and our environment.

AD

I’m angry because this pandemic didn’t have to happen — or be this bad — if environmentalists (and newspapers) had listened to the repeated pandemic warnings experts gave over the past 40 years. President Trump bashing the World Health Organization was expected.

But the failure of smart people in power to acknowledge the inevitability of pandemics, environmental degradations, wars, revolutions and refugees when billions of people are harmed by lethal poverty and unable to make a decent living? Damn right that’s infuriating.

AD

Chuck Woolery, Rockville

Regarding the April 24 front-page article “See you in the fall? Colleges can’t yet say for certain”:

With months of staying home, college students are eager to return to normal. But college campuses should remain closed, perhaps even beyond the 2020 fall semester.

AD

To reopen, colleges must be confident that welcoming students to campus will be safe. Timing should depend not on wishful thinking by the Trump administration but on assessment by top health professionals. We still need additional and more accurate testing and contact tracing. We also must consider the likelihood of a second or even third wave of the coronavirus. Extra caution should be exercised because of geographic distribution of the student body. Colleges cannot expect students to travel to campus from a distance. International students may be barred from entry into this country.

AD

Colleges should not dither about reopening campuses in the fall. They need to announce their decision right away. Higher education will continue to suffer financially, which may mean the closing of some colleges already struggling to stay afloat. The certainty of a quick decision will ease anxiety and give everyone time to consider alternatives to the campus experience.

Edward Drachman, Glen Allen, Va.

AD

I agree with Meghan Kruger’s April 26 Sunday Opinion essay, “The rats are coming. Here’s how we can keep them away.” And, as an avid recycler, I know that those of us who compost kitchen scraps should be alert to rats attracted to whatever receptacle we use for composting.

AD

I compost kitchen scraps instead of using the sink garbage disposal for every food scrap. We have avoided rats by never composting animal-linked garbage — that all goes into the garbage disposal.

But thanks to Ms. Kruger’s essay, I will be very vigilant and will cease composting if rats are attracted.

Marta Brenden, Silver Spring

I enjoyed the April 24 Weekend section’s description of the wonderful and creative things people are doing at home these days. But the photographs illustrating “Date nights at home have added a little flavor” did not do much for my appetite. One of the restaurant packages displayed 19 plastic containers for all of the components of a special dinner for two.

AD

AD

Surviving the novel coronavirus pandemic and rolling back the climate crisis seem scarcely manageable challenges. Let’s not squander this momentary quieting of our economy by contributing massively to the plastic debris strewn in the world’s ocean garbage patches and across our landscapes.

We have got to use this social and economic rupture to do things differently now and in the future, no matter how wonderful and deserving of a date night our significant others are.