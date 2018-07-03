German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks toward President Trump, foreground, during the Group of Seven summit in Quebec on June 9. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)

I could not agree more with Josh Rogin’s insightful analysis in his June 29 Friday Opinion column, “Trump is destabilizing the E.U.,” of how President Trump is disrupting the liberal world order and the critical partnership with Europe and the European Union that previous postwar U.S. governments had seen as a strategic advantage and strongly supported.

However, I would have liked to have read more about what Mr. Rogin thinks our European allies can do to respond to the damage Mr. Trump is doing to these institutions and relationships beyond hedging and developing closer ties with other countries such as Russia and China.

For some, what matters is trying to preserve the existing structure as much as possible while looking toward the post-Trump period, but that view may discount how much Trumpism is part of a broader shift toward populism and nationalism that seems to be gaining strength on both sides of the Atlantic.

For others, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested, it means preparing for a time when Europe can no longer rely on the U.S. strategic umbrella, which would require the will and unity to develop an autonomous military force.

Louis Golino, Rockville