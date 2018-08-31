John Kelly’s Aug. 28 Metro column on the efforts of Southern segregationists to expand their reach into the D.C. area, “In the 1960s, a daring effort brought down a Maryland White Citizens’ Council,” noted that many Citizens Councils “had dropped the word ‘white’ from their names” but “their aim remained the same: to block integration in neighborhoods, schools, restaurants and theaters.” Yet citizens associations served the same purpose in the District since before the turn of the 20th century and continued to bar black members until at least 1958.

As African Americans gained political power in the 1870s, the Citizens Association of the District of Columbia successfully opposed home rule. Without a city government, neighborhood-based citizens associations composed of white property owners played an outsized role in maintaining racial segregation. Before the order to desegregate schools in 1954, these groups successfully opposed the construction of schools to serve African Americans and insisted that even under­­enrolled schools be retained for the use of whites only; black children attended crowded schools in shifts. Citizens associations opposed the use of playgrounds by black children and waged petition drives that legally barred black people from living in neighborhoods such as Bloomingdale, Columbia Heights, Petworth, Mount Pleasant, Brookland and Woodridge.

These homegrown “citizens” fostered today’s vast racial wealth gap, and their impact was far greater here than the group profiled by Mr. Kelly.

Sarah Jane Shoenfeld, Washington

The writer is co-director of Mapping Segregation in Washington DC, which is documenting the former extent of racially restricted housing in the District.