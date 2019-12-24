If these claims from two sides of the Afghan situation are true, it is easy to understand the failure of lofty objectives of “democracy” and “nation building” to gain credence.

Not paying attention to maintenance and inadequate screening of contracts are the most glaring defects in many developing countries and especially in corrupt and mismanaged economies. These practices are based on the mistaken idea that development is erecting structures and spending, resulting eventually in money spent on projects without maintenance or adequate supervision. That means very little to sustained development. It could even be damaging to society.

Badly erected and maintained projects in education, water, electricity, roads, irrigation, etc., turn into rich targets for fomenting instability, discontent and anger.

Mehdi Al Bazzaz, Alexandria

Thanks for the eye-opening series “The Afghanistan Papers” and the subsequent “War, in their words” [Dec. 22]. Next we should hear from the generals, including retired Gen. David H. Petraeus, about how they view the war.

Arthur Bruestle, Bethesda

