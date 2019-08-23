Regarding the Aug. 18 editorial “Even more of an outlier”:

Daniel Snyder, the owner of Washington’s National Football League team, has taken criticism of his team’s name too personally. I believe the name is blatantly racist and offensive, but I don’t blame Mr. Snyder for a name he inherited when he bought the team. I’m just asking him to do the morally right thing now (regardless of what polls say).

There is a way he could do it while making a lot of money and reinvigorating his fan base: Announce that the team will change its name beginning in the 2021 season and will hold a regionwide contest in which fans can propose new names. The submissions will be narrowed down to a “Final Four” and an online vote held to select the winner. Think of the excitement this would generate, with opportunities to win season tickets and meet players as part of the name-selection process. When the new name and logo are unveiled, Mr. Snyder would be able to sell a lot of new swag — jerseys, caps, T-shirts.

Mr. Snyder once said the team’s egregious name evokes “traditions and pride” and a “great history” and “legacy.” Sadly, most of that glorious tradition has been erased by an organization that has managed only four winning seasons this century. It’s time for a new tradition — starting with a new name.

William Mark Habeeb, Arlington