On Tuesday, March 19, an armed man was arrested at a Leesburg high school after having freely entered the building. He was able to remain on the campus for more than an hour before he was apprehended. A week after the arrest, neither students nor parents had been given any explanation as to why a lockdown procedure was not performed, leaving people to speculate. Questions are still being asked.

Safety at school should not be in any question at this juncture in time when mass shootings have sadly become commonplace events. It is the responsibility of our school system to ensure the safety of the people on school property at all times. Mistakes were made in this incident. It should not have been that easy to bring a gun into a public school.

Now is the time for action. All schools need a solid safety policy that is strictly followed at all times. The kinds of mistakes made during this incident need to be things of the past. Safety on school property needs to be addressed and implemented immediately.

This public school system needs to start following policy now and show us that changes are taking place.

We do not want Loudoun County to become another statistic.

Deborah Morbeto, Leesburg