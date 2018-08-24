Please stop using the expression “willy-nilly” to mean “helter-skelter” or “pell-mell” [“Seattle plane heist, fiery crash show gaps in security,” front page, Aug. 12]. The airline employee who flew an empty airliner near Seattle and Tacoma was described as “fly[ing] it willy-nilly.” ”Willy-nilly,” from “will you nill you,” means “whether one likes it or not,” or “against one’s will.” If the airplane objected to being flown all over the place, we have no way of knowing that. Rhyming expressions may be attractive, but they should be accurate.

Mary E. Butler, Ellicott City