He noted that this is the “third time in 22 years that the Fed is being asked to bail out a shadow banking system,” which is “unregulated, undercapitalized” and borrows to cover losses.

Mr. Pearlstein’s column echoed David Enrich’s exposé in “Dark Towers,” uncovering the banking gambler’s panache of Wall Street deceit, feeding on each other and just waiting for the next crash and expected bailout before starting the same deceit all over in a new direction.

Mr. Pearlstein contrasted the differing views of Democrats and Republicans regarding the value of imposing a new financial transaction tax to support future bailouts, but, if you ask me, as a little ol’ taxpayer, I cannot understand why such a tax would be harmful. It seems only right and fair for a little tax to be placed on the gamblers along the way. We have little taxes on gas, alcohol, meals, etc., and big taxes on property and income.

It’s simple: No transaction tax, no bailout. Grow up, Wall Street.

Victor Ciuccio, Bethesda

The April 11 editorial “Investigate the race gap,” about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on African Americans, mentioned “preexisting inequities” resulting from “economic and environmental conditions.”

But the editorial did not acknowledge environmental racism: the deliberate placement of dirty industries in black and brown communities and these communities’ ensuing disproportionate exposure to air pollution. Black children are more likely to suffer from asthma partly because they live in “segregated neighborhoods that are near busy highways that put harmful matter into the air,” as noted by Eugene Scott in his April 10 online article “4 reasons coronavirus is hitting black communities so hard.” However, this passive rhetoric elides the fact that these neighborhoods are targeted not only for highways but also bus depots, coal-fired power plants and refineries (to name a few) that generate the fine particulate matter that we now know makes one’s lungs more susceptible to the coronavirus.

We need increased clean-air regulations in all industries more than ever. Black and brown lives will depend on it.

Jennifer Langer Smith, Takoma Park

The writer was founder and director of

Interfaith Youth for Climate Justice, a local

program that operated from 2011 to 2015.

In his April 12 op-ed, “How we should shape our post-pandemic economy,” Henry M. Paulson Jr. suggested a long-range economic plan that should be an important part of the debates of candidates for the presidency and for Congress. A focus on Mr. Paulson’s plan and principles, rather than the short-range emotional issues often at the center of political discussions, could raise the level of the debates and discussion, but could also increase the interest and the involvement of citizens of all ages as we prepare for the 2020 election.

My only concern is that there is no mention of education in Mr. Paulson’s principles. Surely education — as a major engine of the economy and the major factor in providing skilled and productive workers, informed and active citizens, and dedicated family members — should be part of any discussion of our nation’s future.

E. Niel Carey, Ellicott City

Regarding the April 11 front-page article “Plans to contain virus emerge in bottom-up effort”:

Most of us would agree that the proposed three-part strategy (testing, contact tracing and targeted quarantine) to combat the novel coronavirus is based on good science and real-world experience. As made clear in the article, while testing and quarantine are relatively straightforward to implement, contact tracing on such a large scale will require an organized effort of a small army of paid and unpaid workers. Though the article mentioned ideas such as deploying the Peace Corps and repurposing medical students to assist underfunded and overwhelmed health departments in this daunting mission, it seems we have an untapped resource (at least locally) that could help to guide this army.

As a physician in Howard County, I have many patients who are National Security Agency retirees. Using their unique skills as analysts, some of them now volunteer with the Howard County Police Department to assist in helping to solve and even prevent crime in the county. While I’m not proposing to change the mission of the NSA to focus instead on contact tracing, there must be thousands of NSA retirees in our midst who would gladly fill paid and unpaid positions as part of this vital mission.

Dean Glaros, Ellicott City

Regarding the April 12 news article “History’s deadliest pandemics, from ancient Rome to modern America”:

Those who disdain vaccinations, the “anti-vaxxers,” should consider what lesson the coronavirus pandemic is teaching us about how devastating a viral pandemic can be. How different our lives would be now if we had an effective vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19. Instead, without one, we are confined to our homes, isolated from family and friends, unable in many instances to find provisions and food items in grocery stores. Schools and businesses are closed. We walk about wearing face masks and faithfully wash our hands multiple times a day. Our country’s economy is in a virtual free fall, with millions of people unemployed, and there is no end in sight.

As the article pointed out, in times past, bacterial and viral diseases such as bubonic plague, smallpox, measles, the 1918 flu, the 1957-1958 flu and swine flu caused millions of deaths worldwide. With covid-19 rampaging through the United States, health experts predict we won’t have a vaccine for 12 to 18 months. When an effective vaccine finally becomes available for widespread distribution, it will be essential for everyone to be vaccinated or we will be doomed to a future of more outbreaks and economic devastation.