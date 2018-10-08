RN Teresa Smith carefully counts out doses of methadone in the lab at the Human Service Center, in Peoria, Ill. The center specializes in the intake and assessment of individuals with drug and alcohol abuse, offering psychiatric assessment and medication treatment services for those battling opioid and other addictions. (Fred Zwicky/AP)

Regarding the Oct. 4 news article “Senate passes sweeping bill to combat opioid epidemic”:

In 2017, 72,000 people, including my sister Jenny, died from overdoses. Jenny was a 45-year-old, college-educated, suburban mom.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers estimated the cost of the opioid crisis in 2015 was $504 billion in health-care bills, criminal-justice costs and lost productivity. This year, Congress allocated just $6 billion to fight the opioid crisis for the next two years.

So how do you fix a $504 billion problem with just $6 billion? You do what companies such as Amazon, Google and Apple do: Deploy a broad spectrum of minimum viable products — the smallest things you can build that provide value to a user — across the country quickly, measure results and report outcomes transparently. Replicate what works, and fail fast on things that don’t, enabling all 50 states to learn from each success and failure.

Medical experts generally agree on what’s needed for a long-term solution. Hundreds of recommendations have been documented in numerous reports, but disparate recommendations are not a plan.

We know how to fix this. We just need the political will to do it.

Kelly O'Connor, Washington