Recent hearings have featured unproductive shouting matches with Trump allies or fruitless attempts to elicit information from officials under instructions not to provide it. This is bad civics, bad politics and bad theater. Meanwhile, most Americans know little about the Ukrainian names and political events being tossed about and thus are vulnerable to being misled by aggressive partisan media onslaughts. While they litigate over access to documents and reluctant witnesses, nothing prevents House committees from calling knowledgeable people — perhaps including Mr. Leshchenko — who are willing and able to enlighten us about the events at issue and their context.

Howard T. Anderson, Chevy Chase

So help me understand. While seeking to smear former vice president Joe Biden, President Trump kept Ukraine twisting in the wind regarding military aid for eight weeks. Now Mr. Trump falsely accuses Mr. Biden’s son of skulduggery. On that “basis,” Mr. Trump calls Mr. Biden “corrupt.”

And yet he sees his aggregate approval ratings hit about their highest level in 30 months . . . right around where he needs to be to re-up. Whew.

The Sept. 24 front-page article “Democrats lack an answer as Trump reprises 2016 tactics” aptly peered across the political landscape to find Democrats “reliving . . . 2016.” Just one quibble: To say Mr. Biden’s party “lack[s] an answer” is to miss the 800-pound gorilla to which its relentless niceness blinds it: impeachment.

John McQueen, Frederick

Finally, the House is moving to impeach this brazen president, who asked Russia to “find” former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails to boost his campaign standing and is now pressuring Ukraine to assist in his 2020 campaign by maligning former vice president Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, and his son. I am trusting that President Trump stealing dedicated funds for improvements to facilities for our military — who are actually defending our country — to build his darned wall will be a tipping point for those Republicans with even a smidgen of moral fiber and justice to support the impeachment process. I am also hoping that Democrats will finally start to get serious about finding candidates to retake the Senate and oust Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Alison J. Pooley, Catonsville, Md.

The emperor has no clothes. It’s time for someone to stand up and say so.

Ann Lindley, Gaithersburg

What to do about President Trump? This problem has two especially vexing elements. First is a serious signal-to-noise problem. We have been so saturated with Mr. Trump’s dishonesty, vulgarity, volatility, chauvinism and bigotry that it’s difficult to distinguish the truly corrupt and criminal from the merely amoral and irresponsible. The second element is that political strategy hobbles any effort to reckon with him honestly. Though greatly different in degree, the Democratic leadership’s reluctance to pursue impeachment early on is morally comparable to Republican sycophantism, with civic duty stymied by popular opinion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) decision to formalize impeachment proceedings didn’t arise from a moral revelation but from a calculus of political practicality [“Pelosi calls Trump’s conduct a ‘betrayal,’ sets up political showdown,” front page, Sept. 25].

The impeachment inquiry might help solve the signal-to-noise problem by publicly amplifying Mr. Trump’s alleged crimes and breaches of public trust above the din of his everyday misconduct. Regardless, though, leaders of both parties have the same fiduciary responsibility to serve the public trust, the very trust that Mr. Trump has repeatedly betrayed.

Kirk Luder, Buena Vista, Va.

