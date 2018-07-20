I applaud the July 18 editorial “The senseless loss of Makiyah Wilson” for bringing attention to the fact that these things happen almost every day across the country but do not receive the same coverage as mass shootings. The editorial offered three solutions: getting guns off the street, offering better youth services and addressing unspecified other root causes.

However, two recent articles could be construed as critical of the Metropolitan Police Department’s efforts to get guns off the street in this same area: the June 29 Metro article “Tensions rise as D.C. police confront young men hanging out in Northeast” and the July 15 Metro article “Officers in disputed search of backyard ousted from gun unit.”

How can we get guns off the street and criticize this very successful tactic?

Michael Finnegan, Kensington