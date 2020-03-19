Preserving fares only during peak periods causes potential riders to shift travel times to benefit from free rides. An hour one way or the other allows for birding strolls in Rock Creek Park or Malcolm X Park and patronizing local businesses.
The editorial said subsidized mass transit “might even take a few cars off the road.” The first law of economics is that when you make something less expensive, more of it is consumed and vice versa. Adding a few pennies per gallon of gasoline would take loads of cars off the roads. A free ride is mighty attractive, and making car commuting more expensive makes free transit look more attractive still.
Many bus riders are far below median income, so free rides would decrease their cost of living and reward the virtuous bus riders.
And getting drivers off the road reduces the misery of gridlock. And saves the biosphere for future centuries.
Thomas O’Brien, Charlottesville