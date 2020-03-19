The March 14 editorial “A step too far” criticizing free mass transit got the economics dead wrong.

The editorial said, “It’s expensive.” Running the same number of trains and buses per day costs exactly the same down to the penny. In fact, administrative expenses can be reduced by making service free in off-peak periods. The only question is who pays the bill. Reducing the costs of maintaining fare machines and transaction delays on buses would also be improvements.

Preserving fares only during peak periods causes potential riders to shift travel times to benefit from free rides. An hour one way or the other allows for birding strolls in Rock Creek Park or Malcolm X Park and patronizing local businesses.

The editorial said subsidized mass transit “might even take a few cars off the road.” The first law of economics is that when you make something less expensive, more of it is consumed and vice versa. Adding a few pennies per gallon of gasoline would take loads of cars off the roads. A free ride is mighty attractive, and making car commuting more expensive makes free transit look more attractive still.

Many bus riders are far below median income, so free rides would decrease their cost of living and reward the virtuous bus riders. 

And getting drivers off the road reduces the misery of gridlock. And saves the biosphere for future centuries. 

Thomas O’BrienCharlottesville