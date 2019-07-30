Sadhana Singh’s story, as told in the July 27 front-page article “A DACA recipient’s final choice: Stay or go?,” is heartbreaking. It is heartbreaking that Ms. Singh has been forced to leave her parents and the country she has called home since age 13. And it is heartbreaking for our nation to lose bright, talented and productive individuals such as Ms. Singh and her husband. Like Ms. Singh, hundreds of thousands of “dreamers,” those young undocumented immigrants largely brought to the United States as children, have been living in an unacceptable political and legal limbo.

When President Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017 , he called on Congress to pass legislation to protect dreamers .

The House did just that in June, approving a bill providing a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients such as Ms. Singh, as well as immigrants with temporary protected status, such as Ms. Singh’s husband.

But the Senate has failed to follow suit. Perhaps the Senate is waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on DACA, which has been kept in place by lower courts. But a high-court decision won’t come until next year. How many more heartbreaking stories of loss must we read before lawmakers do the right thing?

Ted Mitchell, Washington

The writer is president of the American Council on Education.

