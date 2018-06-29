The June 19 Health & Science feature The Big Number, “99 percent,” discussed excess sugar consumption, seen even in toddlers. The article discussed added sugars in processed foods and noted that seven teaspoons of sugar is the daily maximum amount considered acceptable for teens and adults. However, the amount of sugar on food labels is in grams, not teaspoons. If readers wish to track their sugar consumption, they must resort to Googling “How many grams of sugar are in a teaspoon.”

It would have been helpful if the author had included the number of grams in seven teaspoons.

Patricia Turner, Sterling