In her Jan. 12 Local Opinions essay, “I’m tired of the mosaic approach to mental illness in Maryland,” Sharon K. Vollin spoke for all families dealing with loved ones with severe mental illness, as my family, too, has had the same experience, especially because severe mental illness has a genetic component. A policy of assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) needs to be enacted to give continuing care to those with severe mental illness that renders them unable to have the self-awareness to reach out voluntarily for help. The current policy requires self-awareness enough to continue treatment, although the No. 1 feature of severe mental illness without self-awareness is to quit treatment, medications, etc. Hence an ineffective policy that causes great pain and harm, jail, homelessness, etc.

Many states have enacted AOT, and the psychiatric community considers it the best tool in the toolbox at this point in time. I urge the Maryland General Assembly to pass AOT this session and demonstrate its real concern for severe mental illness. An interesting contrast is that substance abuse addiction, also a sickness, and not a choice behavior, allows multiple treatment episodes. It’s necessary to treat severe mental illness the same way, as a preexisting condition that can be managed but not cured. We would never treat someone with cancer the way we treat someone with brain problems. It’s a physical illness as well as mental.

I urge all legislators to visit the emergency rooms in their district and witness this sad situation, which is ongoing on a daily basis.

Pat Ranney, Millersville