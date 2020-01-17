Many states have enacted AOT, and the psychiatric community considers it the best tool in the toolbox at this point in time. I urge the Maryland General Assembly to pass AOT this session and demonstrate its real concern for severe mental illness. An interesting contrast is that substance abuse addiction, also a sickness, and not a choice behavior, allows multiple treatment episodes. It’s necessary to treat severe mental illness the same way, as a preexisting condition that can be managed but not cured. We would never treat someone with cancer the way we treat someone with brain problems. It’s a physical illness as well as mental.
I urge all legislators to visit the emergency rooms in their district and witness this sad situation, which is ongoing on a daily basis.
Pat Ranney, Millersville