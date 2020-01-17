In her Jan. 12 Local Opinions essay, “I’m tired of the mosaic approach to mental illness in Maryland,” Sharon K. Vollin spoke for all families dealing with loved ones with severe mental illness, as my family, too, has had the same experience, especially because severe mental illness has a genetic component. A policy of assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) needs to be enacted to give continuing care to those with severe mental illness that renders them unable to have the self-awareness to reach out voluntarily for help. The current policy requires self-awareness enough to continue treatment, although the No. 1 feature of severe mental illness without self-awareness is to quit treatment, medications, etc. Hence an ineffective policy that causes great pain and harm, jail, homelessness, etc.