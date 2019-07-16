“Young people haven’t established a voting habit yet,” noted University of Wisconsin at Madison political scientist Barry Burden in the July 12 front-page article “Democrats wage legal fights to safeguard the youth vote.” Fortunately, the Montgomery County Board of Elections’ Future Vote program enables youths, starting in sixth grade, to assist as Election Day ambassadors and to assist in pre-Election Day duties, too. Later, on turning 16, youths can register to vote and serve as poll workers and election judges. Our daughter progressed through all Future Vote service phases, sealing her voting habit long before casting her first ballot. Now a summer-matriculated freshman at the University of Michigan, she will be joined there this fall by several other graduates from her high school who, knowing of her Future Vote training, have already asked her about registering to vote in Michigan.

Furthermore, although the article cited narrow election margins only in New Hampshire, Montgomery County’s current county executive won the Democratic primary in June 2018 by 77 votes , and a then-non-incumbent state delegate won a primary in Maryland’s 16th District by only 12 votes. With razor-thin margins in our own backyard, it’s never too early to nurture our children’s civic engagement: In preparation for the 2020 elections, Montgomery County’s next Future Vote recruitment period begins this October.

Lee Rucker Keiser, Bethesda

Read more letters to the editor.