The June 7 front-page article “Payday lenders turn to churches” did a good job of covering both sides of the payday lender controversy — except for one teensy detail: How much do those expensive loans cost?

After exhaustive Web research that took me about 0.28 seconds, I found the answer from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: A fee of $15 per $100 is common — an annual percentage rate of almost 400 percent for a two-week loan.

Always happy to help.