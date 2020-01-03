Tragic events that used to spark public outrage now barely register on the civic barometer. The United States closed out 2019 with more than 400 mass shootings.

Texas can expect a repetition of the event in White Settlement and more fecklessness from those charged with protecting the people. It is a sad state of affairs when we routinely downplay the impact of unfortunate killings and the best evaluation we can make is that armed members of the congregation may prevent further loss of life. How much longer are we willing to tolerate avoidable carnage?

Skip Ayers, Jeffersonton, Va.

In response to the stabbing of five Hasidic Jews at a Hanukkah celebration in New York, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli II stated that the attacker, Grafton Thomas (a U.S. citizen), lacked “American values” because of his father’s status of being an immigrant 30 years ago [“Hate-crime charges in Hanukkah stabbing,” news, Dec. 31].

Since the Columbine school shooting in 1999, there have more than 100 shootings with four or more fatalities in the United States, including more than a dozen occurring in schools or colleges and almost 10 in places of worship. Most of the killers were men. After that one commonality, their backgrounds vary: mental illness diagnoses; histories of criminal or domestic violence; paranoia; resentments; narcissism; rage against women, people of different races, religions, employers or co-workers; or hope for fame and glory to give meaning to their otherwise small lives.

All of these shooters lacked appropriate boundaries that prevent anger from turning into rage and then into violence against fellow human beings. Whether this was because of mental illness or perceived injustices, there is no evidence that being a first- or second-generation American predisposes one to becoming a mass shooter or murderer.

Kathleen A. Walker, McLean

