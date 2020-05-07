Carol Stutts, Rehoboth Beach, Del.

The “Voices of the pandemic” account about Gloria Jackson, age 75, aptly described how many older adults are coping with social isolation during the coronavirus crisis. Although more vulnerable to the virus than younger people, members of this population are doing their best to stay well by keeping their distance from family, friends and social activities. Oftentimes, because of death, divorce or other circumstances, they are enduring this time alone.

Though younger people may eventually be able to safely return to jobs and normal lives, many older adults for a longer period will need to continue wearing masks, remain isolated from others, limit family and social interactions, and refrain from attending activities outside their homes. This population has been cheated out of months and maybe years as a result of the virus, and the remainder of life for some may never return to normal before a vaccine can protect them.

Cheryl Beversdorf, Arlington

Thank God I am retired! In addition to the numerous examples cited in the May 3 Business article “Working from home? Managers tap surveillance software to make sure.,” I would be concerned that managers would be able to access any productivity software that has been installed on my personal computer, as well as remotely manipulating any cameras and microphones while I am off the clock — all for the purpose of ensuring that I am not doing anything I shouldn’t be doing, of course, such as looking for another job.

Jeffrey S. Noone, Dunn Loring

The April 27 front-page article “ ‘A perfect opportunity for fraudsters’ ” mischaracterized the government of Bangladesh’s response to the theft of rice intended for the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

Bangladesh has numerous programs designed to provide food to the needy. It has distributed more than 600,000 metric tons of rice. The article reported that 600,000 pounds of rice has been stolen, or 0.04 percent of the total, which in the scheme of things is notable but not large-scale corruption as the article implied. The government has investigated every reported theft of rice and has arrested those responsible. When bureaucrats or elected officials were found to have misappropriated aid, they were removed from their positions. Meanwhile, the government is providing free food and housing, capital infusions for large industries, payments to rural farmers, relief to small and medium-size businesses, raising public spending and increasing the money supply. The article mentioned none of these essential actions.

Shamim Ahmad, Washington

The writer is the press minister

for the Bangladeshi Embassy.

Regarding the May 4 Politics & the Nation article “Trump tries to reassure U.S. it’s safe for states to reopen”:

Well, it took him three years to work up the nerve to do it, but President Trump finally put himself in a class with Lincoln, staging a faux interview within the Lincoln Memorial, at the very foot of Lincoln’s chair, no less.