The room was packed and overflowed into a conference room as the Arlington County Board met on Saturday to vote on the incentive deal for Amazon. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

I read with great sadness and disgust the March 17 Metro article “Arlington approves Amazon deal 5-0.” I saw the related local news report on NBC4 referenced in the article — again, pathetic. Most abhorrent was the behavior of many of the participants in the public hearing, which no doubt reflects a society in decline.

What should have been a civil and respectful debate was hijacked by those using intimidation, threats, profanity and disruption to suppress dissent and inhibit the free and orderly exchange of information, opinions and supporting facts. The shameful actions of some participants in particular can be likened only to that of spoiled brats throwing temper tantrums for not getting their way. They did a disservice to their cause and civilized democracy. Unfortunately, this has become an all-too-common occurrence at public speaking engagements and campaign rallies around the nation.

There will be winners and losers in every debate, every vote and every election. The sooner we all can relearn how to civilly communicate with each other, how to lose (and win) with dignity and grace, and, most important, put basic human respect above all else, the better off our society will be.

Unfortunately, I do not expect those lessons to be relearned anytime soon and am dreading the 2020 political campaigns.

Art Menna, Arlington