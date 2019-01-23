The Jan. 20 editorial “Make a deal” argued that Democrats should “welcome” President Trump’s “offer” because there “is something serious on the other side of the equation: Real people.” Somehow left out were the real people most directly affected by the shutdown: the hundreds of thousands of federal employees and contractors who are not receiving paychecks. I would have thought the very first lines in the editorial would have expressed dismay that the president never once in his speech acknowledged us. (I am a furloughed federal government employee.)

As for the “dreamers,” I care for them, too. The editorial might weaken the position of Democrats who could be trying to help dreamers in upcoming negotiations. The editorial correctly laid out some of the many reasons the president is not to be trusted. However, when it comes to how to deal with the president in situations such as these, I trust the judgment of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over The Post’s.

David Pawel, McLean

The “Make a deal” editorial was wrong in stating that “to refuse even to talk until the government reopens does no favors to sidelined federal workers and contractors.” That missed the point.

The editorial agreed that negotiations and discussions are needed, but these should be done during the normal course of business. They should not be done during a shutdown the president is using as his main negotiating tactic. The Post’s suggestion gives credence and approval to the president’s strategy as an acceptable form of negotiation with the opposition.

Instead, such tactics are reprehensible, unproductive and divisive. These tactics should not be established as an acceptable precedent for how negotiations should be conducted on difficult issues. Let’s get the two sides back to the negotiating table when the government is fully functioning. That’s how a truly functioning democracy with three equal branches is designed to work. When the government is up and running, legislators and the executive should attempt to make the best deal they can and go on from there. No one should shut down the government. Such action should be condemned for what it is.

Julian Klazkin, Bethesda

Language matters. Why use the word “offer” in the Jan. 20 front-page headline “Trump’s offer on wall is rejected”? President Trump, and President Trump alone, partially shut down the federal government on Dec. 21. He, and apparently he alone, given that the Senate refuses to do its legislative duties, can reopen it.

There is no offer; there is only a demand for ransom. The editorial board of The Post advocated giving Mr. Trump the physical wall he was unable to get from the previous, Republican-controlled Congress, but the price of blackmail never goes down.

Margaret McKelvey, Arlington