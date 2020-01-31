The World Health Organization notes how these location-based naming conventions for diseases produce violence, restrictive policies on travel and barriers on trade/commerce. The Jan. 29 front-page article “Many unknowns complicate response to virus,” an analysis of the virus’s spread, focused on policies produced by China and miscommunications between foreign parties.

Instead of expanding the issue as a global issue, the disease remains China’s problem. If the disease is not contained, the blame will rest on China’s inability to control its citizens.

We need to find ways of discussing emerging diseases without fixing their origin to a culture or location. The coronavirus does not care about national borders or citizenship.