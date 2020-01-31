Discussions of the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus seem to emphasize inherent xenophobic sentiments. While the virus is a growing concern, the current rhetoric centers the conversation on the international travel of Chinese citizens. Like MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), naming a virus after a location strengthens national stereotypes that specific places or people are toxic.

The World Health Organization notes how these location-based naming conventions for diseases produce violence, restrictive policies on travel and barriers on trade/commerce. The Jan. 29 front-page article “Many unknowns complicate response to virus,” an analysis of the virus’s spread, focused on policies produced by China and miscommunications between foreign parties.

Instead of expanding the issue as a global issue, the disease remains China’s problem. If the disease is not contained, the blame will rest on China’s inability to control its citizens.

We need to find ways of discussing emerging diseases without fixing their origin to a culture or location. The coronavirus does not care about national borders or citizenship.

Walker Brewer, Washington