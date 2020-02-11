What you need to know about coronavirus

The latest: The death toll from the new coronavirus surged above 1,000 in mainland China, with more than 100 deaths in a single day, a record.

The number of people with coronavirus on a cruise ship in the port of Yokohama nearly doubled to 135 Monday. There’s an ongoing debate over whether the roughly 3,700 people quarantined aboard should be taken ashore or left on the ship.

Are you in isolation or quarantine because of the coronavirus? We want to hear about it. Have you seen or experienced any discrimination, racism or xenophobia connected to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic? Share your story.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: The United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, France, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Japan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Macao and South Korea have all confirmed cases of the infection.

What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Here’s what we know so far.