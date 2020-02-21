What should the federal government be doing? Some first steps include improving disclosure of climate-related risks when property is sold, updating the federal flood insurance program to recognize changing storm patterns and rising seas, and shifting some disaster relief spending into upfront prevention. New efforts are needed to steer development from risky places, such as land expected to be inundated by rising seas. Importantly, the federal government needs to put its resources behind long-range planning that accounts for climate change impacts and then support implementation of response actions.
Jeff Peterson, Falls Church
The writer is a retired senior policy adviser at the Environmental Protection Agency and the author
of “A New Coast: Strategies for Responding
to Devastating Storms and Rising Seas.”