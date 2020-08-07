Part of the problem appears to have been the unusually decentralized manner in which New York holds elections, leaving most tasks to local election boards that vary in competence. But state rules that make it harder to accommodate high levels of absentee voting were also a big factor — and are not unique to New York. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and New York’s legislature now know that an uptick in mail-in balloting overwhelmed the system once, and they must fix it before far more people try to vote by mail in a few months. Leaders in every other state facing a shift toward absentee voting should take note.

New York lawmakers approved last month a package of election reforms. One bill would allow ballots that lack postmarks to be counted as long as they arrive by the day after Election Day. Another would require election officials to contact voters whose ballots are marked for disqualification, allowing them to confirm their identities and have their votes count. The law would ensure that concerns about covid-19 count as a valid reason to request a mail-in ballot. It would create an automatic voter registration system of the kind that states such as California and Oregon have.

Every one of these policies is long overdue, in New York and elsewhere. But more is needed. There is tension between the goal of timely vote-counting and the interest in contacting voters whose absentee ballots may be disqualified. That can be helped by allowing election officials to process and count absentee ballots as they come in, rather than barring any counting before Election Day. Moreover, Mr. Cuomo and the legislature must ensure that state election boards have the money, staff, facilities, machinery and other resources needed to run an election in the time of a pandemic. Congress should send money to states for this, but states must plan as though no help is on the way.

There are many ways the November election could go wrong, and state leaders have no higher priority than ensuring the risks are minimized. No governor or state lawmaker should want their state to be the next Wisconsin, Washington — or New York.