Minneapolis police officers who are the subjects of civilian complaints face a statistically minuscule chance of being disciplined. Just about 8 percent of officers live in the city they serve, and African Americans and Hispanics remain badly underrepresented among the 800-odd men and women on the force. A thicket of laws and labor agreements, defended by a powerful local police officers union and enacted by its allies in the state legislature, has made the state’s biggest municipal police force’s culture impervious to change.

Impunity is practically the rule for Minneapolis police; of 2,600 civilian complaints against officers since 2012, just a dozen resulted in discipline — in most cases, a written reprimand. In a city where African Americans are 19 percent of the population, officers use force against them at seven times the rate they do against whites. Those factors may help explain why three officers did nothing to intervene while Mr. Chauvin choked the life from Mr. Floyd, even as bystanders screamed and cursed at him to stop: The violence against a black man was routine, and they feared no punishment.

The city’s police are a state within a state, their privileges and protections entrenched despite liberal local elected officials who have railed against the department’s violence and impunity. The force’s insidious culture remains intact despite a black police chief, the city’s first, who made reform a priority when he took office three years ago.

The status quo is upheld by a union, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, whose elected leader, Lt. Bob Kroll, has called Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization. Lt. Kroll was accused, in a lawsuit brought by officers who included the man who is now the police chief, of wearing a badge bearing the words “white power.”

Institutional change is possible if elected officials insist on it, which they have been loath to do until now. They could insist, for instance, that police misconduct in serious cases be judged by an oversight body that includes civilians and is endowed with real authority; that officer-involved deaths and other critical incidents be independently investigated and prosecuted; and that the training of officers be overhauled and monitored, to emphasize de-escalation rather than instilling a warrior culture. State law that outlines procedures that amount to immunity from discipline must be rewritten.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz (D) said the state’s Human Rights Department would investigate the Minneapolis Police Department — the goal being to establish a court-enforced mandate requiring concrete reforms if systemic discriminatory practices are found. That’s a solid start for what will be a tough battle to fix problems that have festered for decades.

