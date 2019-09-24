Regarding the Sept. 19 news article “Pelosi rolls out plan to bring down drug prices”:

I was disappointed to read that congressional Republicans are against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) proposal to lower drug costs. Republicans will label anything Democrats do as “socialist,” even when it would benefit their voting bloc. Beyond appeasing corporate donors, why would they be against such a proposal? The United States spends the most per capita on prescription drugs compared with other high-income countries.

While I applaud Ms. Pelosi for addressing an issue that is foremost on Americans’ minds, the proposal does not go far enough. To truly see cost savings, we must adopt a single-payer system. In this scenario, the government would use bulk purchasing to negotiate lower costs. While many would argue that would stifle innovation, research has shown that the revenue from the price difference between the 20 best-selling drugs in the United States compared with their prices in Europe and Canada more than covers the research and development costs conducted by the companies that make those drugs. In fact, after accounting for the costs of all research, drug companies had earned $40 billion in profits from these drugs alone in 2015. Ultimately, the federal government should unanimously be supporting policies to reduce prescription drug costs while pushing for a single-payer system.

Samantha O'Connor, Springfield

Excessive drug prices have become a significant social problem, damaging our institutions and incurring enormous human and economic costs. Both the legislative and executive branches have had a great deal to say about this, most recently discussed in the Sept. 20 news article “Pelosi rolls out plan to bring down drug prices.”

The United States doesn’t have a good track record of managing price controls effectively. The desperation of patients needing these medications in the face of blatant price gouging constitutes a genuine emergency. Prices now vastly exceed any reasonable association with research and development costs. Drug patents, granted by the federal government to foster innovation, offer a tool for managing this problem, at least for newer drugs. When these patents function as intended, they facilitate a steady stream of new, often improved medications, but they also enable the current crisis.

We ought to consider putting in place a system that reduces patent life when price gouging is conducted, with the reduction related to the degree of price gouging. While I don’t minimize the political challenges or the complexity of such a solution, we should understand this problem as one of our own doing and completely under our collective control.

Scott Finley, Towson, Md.

