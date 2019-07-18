The July 15 Metro article “Most Americans don’t support D.C. statehood, according to poll” reported that nearly two-thirds of Americans oppose statehood for the District. Well, nearly two-thirds of Americans are wrong.

Every state admitted to the union since the original 13 colonies has brought something to the table. How many were admitted because taxation without representation is tyranny? Zero. We lost that argument in 1801 when the District was placed under congressional control. If the United States could proclaim democratic values to the world while keeping an entire population enslaved, then complaining about being taxed unfairly probably isn’t going to embarrass anyone.

What about partnering with a Republican jurisdiction (say, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula) that would like to create its own state? That would address objections based on adding two more guaranteed Democratic votes to the Senate. What about retrocession? Cede the inhabited parts of the District to Maryland, and leave the federal “core” areas to Congress. Or focus relentlessly on becoming a model of civic engagement and democratic participation. If D.C. voter turnout exceeded that of other U.S. jurisdictions, if jury summons were returned at higher than the current 22 percent (half the national average), if we had robust, contested elections (ranked-choice voting would help), then perhaps we could claim the moral high ground more clearly.

I’m stuck wondering whether we wouldn’t be better off joining hands with those whose solution to our status is simply to get rid of federal taxes. I’m all for that if our elected officials can’t show us progress.

Fernando R. Laguarda, Washington