With all due respect to the heroic Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders and the letter writer who relayed his opinion in the June 9 Free for All letter “The right tilt on ‘Earthrise,’ ” I disagree that the famous Earthrise photograph should be sideways even though that’s the orientation of the original photo as taken by Anders. The only non-arbitrary definition of “down” (as contrasted with the arbitrary map convention that south is down) is “the direction something will fall if I drop it.” Aboard the Apollo 8 spacecraft, if Anders had let go of something, it would not have fallen at all because the spacecraft was in free-fall orbit. If an object were there without the spacecraft’s momentum, it would fall toward the moon. In the latter case, down is toward the moon, so the conventional orientation is correct; in the former case, there is no down, and the conventional orientation is as valid as any other.

Kevin W. Parker, Greenbelt

The writer works for a contractor

at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.