Regarding the Feb. 10 news article “In blog post, a rare public statement for private leader”:

My father, Don Olesen, worked as a reporter for The Post. He won a Pulitzer Prize as a columnist for the Milwaukee Journal.

When my father worked for the Journal, he was sent a case of beer each year by a particular brewery. My father truly loved beer. Yet every year, he returned it . It was the right thing to do.

If he were alive today, my father would be proud of Jeffrey P. Bezos. Mr. Bezos, who owns The Post and is founder and chief executive of Amazon, did the right thing in revealing an attempt to extort him.

Courageous decisions such as this make the world a better place. Ultimately, it helps us all. I am grateful.

Erik Olesen, Yuba City, Calif.

Regarding the Feb. 9 news article “Unsavory allegations about Enquirer’s tactics abound”:

Before America Media Inc. owned the National Enquirer, it did not practice “catch and kill” tactics, extortion or blackmail. I worked at the Enquirer from 1979 to 1981 when it was owned by one man, publishing magnate Generoso Pope Jr. Yes, we had to be sneaky to crash weddings, parties and funerals, but to my knowledge we never demanded cash or used blackmail to suppress a story about someone caught with their pants down, no matter how rich or famous.

Cherie Hart, Alexandria