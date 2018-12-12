The Dec. 8 article “Super PACs with last-minute donations reveal donors after midterms” highlighted how both parties subvert transparency laws. Voters have the right to know the identity of donors trying to buy influence before the election. The last public filing before the election was due Oct. 17, which allowed massive expenditures to go undisclosed until after the election. The Democratic-led House’s campaign reform proposal needs to include two changes to bring real transparency to campaign contributions.

First, all campaign expenditures should be tied to a specific pool of donations, and this information would have to be publicly reported before the actual expenditure could take place. This would require online public disclosure right up to Election Day. Second, all legal donations should come only from eligible voters. No more concealment by using corporate cover. Super PACs could still make bundled contributions, but the identities of their donors should have to be forwarded and disclosed with their contributions. Even political nonprofits should have to disclose the amount, state and congressional district for each of their anonymous donors. This is the only way to ensure true transparency for voters.

Denis Michael Katchmeric, Gainesville