I agree with MaryPage Drake’s suggestion in her June 8 letter, “We might have to boycott the census,” that everyone should take a stand. But a better way would be to participate in the 2020 Census and check the box for immigrant. Technically, if you are not 100 percent Native American, then you are an immigrant, so it would be truthful. And if everyone checks that box, the GOP will fail in this instance.

Frances McCollum, Fairfax