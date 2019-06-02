As a U.S. citizen and longtime resident of the District, I appreciated Rep. Steny H. Hoyer’s (D-Md.) recognition in his May 31 op-ed, “D.C. statehood is the only path forward,” of the undemocratic nature of our denial of congressional representation. But, contrary to his view, statehood is not the only option but rather the least likely to be realized in the foreseeable future. Approval by Congress and enough state legislatures to ratify the necessary constitutional amendment is unlikely to gain traction given opposition from Republicans and red states. But an alternative requiring only congressional legislation and the agreement of Maryland is possible: retrocession of the noncore areas of the District to the state they came from.

Those on the D.C. statehood bandwagon mean well, but their efforts cannot succeed and divert attention from the far more achievable retrocession option.

I would be pleased to live in Maryland and be able to vote for my member of Congress and two senators.

Gerard M. Gallucci, Washington

As Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) rightly called out, “continued lack of voting representation in Congress” is a disgrace to District service members and veterans and a stain on American democracy [“House to hold hearing on D.C. statehood in July,” Metro, May 30]. She echoed the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s prophetic words in 1965: “We are fighting for the right to vote in the South . . . here in Washington, D.C., you don’t have the right to vote, either.”

David Jonas Bardin, Washington