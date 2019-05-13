A memorial service for Riley Howell, one of two students killed in a campus shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, on May 5 in Lake Junaluska, N.C. (Kathy Kmonicek/AP)

Elizabeth Bruenig’s May 10 op-ed, “Martyrs of our time,” captured well the meaning of the heroic sacrifices of Riley Howell and Kendrick Castillo. They showed their heroism and true spirit in a moment of extreme danger, at the cost of their lives. It’s sad that our so-called political leaders won’t show such courage or pay a small fraction of that price to stand up against the National Rifle Association.

Tom Curtis, Arlington

I believe that it is time our country honors those ordinary citizens who sacrificed their lives to save others during mass shootings. In the past month, we have had three examples of selfless people who gave their lives to save others. Since 1963, our presidents have used the Presidential Medal of Freedom to honor many people from all walks of life and endeavors. This medal could also be used to honor those who died saving their fellow citizens from mass shootings.

Kenneth Hornbostel, Olney

Regarding the May 7 Sports article “Trump lauds Woods’s devotion”:

I was shocked to read that President Trump awarded Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The medal is awarded to those who have “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Yes, Mr. Woods won his fifth Masters tournament and 15th major, but his behavior off the golf course has been disgraceful. The more deserving recipient of the Medal of Freedom would be Riley Howell, the young University of North Carolina at Charlotte student who attacked a gunman in his classroom and, in doing so, saved the lives of others but gave his own life. We should all honor Howell for his bravery and selfless actions. His sacrifice is truly worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kathleen M. Wagner, Annapolis