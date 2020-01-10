Installing blinds/screens on the Beltway’s Jersey walls, to block views of the other side, would immediately prevent frequent rubbernecking delays and improve safety by decreasing distractions.

Frequent rush-hour delays crossing the American Legion Bridge caused by traffic slowing because of the steep incline of the roadway entering Maryland could be lessened by simply using the right shoulder lane during these times. Electronic signs could monitor speeds and open lanes if needed.

Most important, the worst delays on the Beltway occur secondary to non-rush-hour, high-speed crashes caused by numerous reckless and dangerous drivers. A viable way to enforce traffic safety without causing rubbernecking delays is to have roving photographic enforcement.

Politically speaking, an $11 billion project sounds impressive, but why refuse to use many creative measures that could immediately decrease delays at a nominal cost? The money, however, would be better spent by building an outer Potomac River crossing to shift traffic away from the Beltway.