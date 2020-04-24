State Republicans refused to relax rules that forced many Wisconsinites to take that risk. The Election Day chaos that resulted shows what happens when many people fear infection at the polls, a circumstance that might well persist into November. But Wisconsin Republicans appear to have learned no lesson. “The only reason they [Democrats] would want to expand voting would be to create an opportunity for potential fraud or because they want to give themselves some kind of partisan advantage,” state Rep. Robin Vos (R), Wisconsin’s State Assembly speaker, told the New York Times. “The current situation is pretty fair to everybody.”

President Trump’s claims notwithstanding, making it easier and safer to vote is not synonymous with fraud, rates of which are extremely low even in states with very permissive absentee-ballot policies. Mr. Vos is right that higher turnout might hurt Republicans, but that’s not unfair — that’s democracy. He ought to try appealing to more voters instead of shutting them out.

Every state should dismantle unnecessary barriers to voting in time to run the November elections safely and securely. A mass move to voting by mail is the only realistic option. Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington already run statewide vote-by-mail elections. On the other side of the spectrum are the third of states that require people to provide valid excuses even to request an absentee ballot. They should remove that unnecessary requirement, then get the equipment and staff they need to dispatch and process far more absentee ballots.

That’s the bare minimum. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed this month a voting reform package that lifts absentee voting requirements, abolishes the state’s gratuitous voter ID law, institutes 45 days of early voting, automatically registers people to vote and makes Election Day a state holiday. For Maryland’s June 2 primary, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) plans to send each voter a ballot they may mail in or drop off at collection stations, while allowing in-person voting in case people need special assistance. In states such as Wisconsin, where Republicans are more resistant to democracy, counties and municipalities can act. Milwaukee’s Common Council voted Tuesday to send every voter in the city an absentee ballot application, though they will still have to comply with onerous Republican ID and witness requirements.

Ideally, the federal government would step in with more guidance and money. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wrote a bill that would provide more cash and require states to drop absentee-ballot requirements, notify people whose absentee ballots are tossed and allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to count.

Sadly, the bill has no GOP support. Officials closer to the ground, those who have to run elections, should take the lead.