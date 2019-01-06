The Jan. 2 news article “Area schools face a growing worry: Lunch debt” shed light on the persistent issue of unpaid school meal debt and highlighted the efforts being made to address it. While the generosity that community members offer through donations and GoFundMe campaigns is admirable, these charitable solutions tend to be short-term and unsustainable. As the article pointed out, “the debt comes back every year.” Instead of addressing the debt after it amasses, we should focus on creating policies that ensure all students have barrier-free access to the nutritious meals they deserve.

As mentioned in the article, Maryland took a step forward with the passage of the Maryland Cares for Kids Act of 2018, which will provide free meals to all students currently eligible for reduced-price school meals by 2023. A long-term solution also includes the increased use of federal options such as Community Eligibility Provision, which allows high-needs schools to offer free meals to all students.

Although the D.C.-area school meal debt numbers look intimidating, there are ways to reduce this debt that don’t include serving so-called shame sandwiches or otherwise punishing students for being poor. Students need adequate nutrition to grow and learn, and all students should be provided access to that nutrition without discrimination.

Julia Gross, Baltimore

The writer is an anti-hunger program associate at Maryland Hunger Solutions.