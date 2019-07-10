The July 3 front-page article “As campaign looms, Trump again fixated on drug prices” illustrated again the battle between using market and nonmarket mechanisms to lower drug prices. The federal government has long been banned from negotiating drug prices, in part based on the argument that it would skew the market.

Here is a simple market-based mechanism to lower drug prices paid by federal programs: Provide that no government agency shall pay more than the lowest price for a drug negotiated by any insurance company or domestic or foreign health plan or provider, including all rebates. Like most-favored-nation status in international trade, which results in low and uniform tariffs, this would be a market-based mechanism that would force all drug sellers and consumers to renegotiate and achieve a new fair equilibrium.

Paul B. Terpak, McLean

